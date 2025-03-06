Q2 Billings Area Weather: Colder with snow in southern MT/northern WY

BILLINGS — A low pressure system moves to the south of our region on Thursday, bringing a chance of heavy snow across southern MT and northern WY through Friday morning. Gusty winds could also cause blowing snow leading to periods of reduced visibility. Use caution while commuting. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of the region.

Some projected localized snow totals:

Billings: Trace

Red Lodge: 12-18"

Sheridan, WY: 6-8"

Cody, WY: 4-6"

Gardiner: 3-4"

Livingston, Big Timber, Columbus: 1-2"

Lodge Grass, Alzada: less than 1"

Dry weather returns starting Friday afternoon as high pressure moves in. Expecting mainly pleasant conditions across the weekend. Some models are suggest a few more potential systems that could bring more rain and snow along with cooler temperatures by the middle of next week.

Highs will be mainly in the 30s on Thursday, ranging from the 30s to 50s on Friday, 50s on Saturday, 50s and 60s Sunday and Monday then 40s and 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows will be in mainly in the 20s Wednesday night, teens and 20s Thursday night then mainly 20s Friday night through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com