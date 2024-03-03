Q2 Billings Area Weather: Colder With Scattered Snow Showers On Sunday

BILLINGS — A cold front pushed over Montana and Wyoming Saturday afternoon, and brought another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. The air behind that cold front will drop temperatures for all areas, so we can expect mainly snow showers pushing eastward toward the border with the Dakotas. Light snow showers are also possible in the Billings area early Sunday morning.

The atmosphere is unstable enough that we'll have more snow showers Sunday afternoon and evening. The Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings for the mountains of southern Montana and northern Wyoming will expire early Sunday morning, but they will continue for northern Montana through early Sunday evening, where every snow will still be possible.

Monday will be a little quieter day for much of Montana, but enough instability will stay in place to allow isolated to scattered snow showers. A slightly better chance of snow will arrive Tuesday with plenty of moisture moving in from the southwest, and isolated snow showers will still be possible Wednesday and early Thursday. After that, a ridge of high pressure will build with a warming trend.