Q2 Billings Area Weather: Colder today

Posted at 5:15 AM, Nov 30, 2023
BILLINGS — Colder air will make this afternoon's daytime highs about 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Although skies will be cloudy, it will continue to stay dry. Some areas will warm back up into the 40s tomorrow.

Pacific moisture will begin to sweep in tomorrow bringing daily snow showers to the Beartooths/Absarokas through early next week. Locations near Cooke City could pick up a foot of snow during that stretch. Little to no moisture is expected to make it down to the lower elevations.

Gusty winds of 20-40 mph are expected to be on the uptick across the weekend from Livingston to Big Timber to Harlowton. Billings and areas east will also feel these gusts from time to time Sunday through Tuesday.

High pressure will bring dry conditions back into the forecast by the middle of next week as daytime temperatures climb into the 50s.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s today, 30s/40s tomorrow and Saturday, 40s on Sunday, 40s/50s Monday and Tuesday then 50s on Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 10s/20s tonight, 20s tomorrow night and Saturday night, 20s/30s Sunday night and Monday night then 30s through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

