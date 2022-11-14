Q2 Billings Area Weather: Colder than the norm with snow showers today

BILLINGS — Several shots of energy will ripple through today giving the area a decent chance of snow showers through the evening. In terms of accumulation, going with less than half an inch in most areas that do get the snow. Southern MT/northern WY could receive up to 2" with the Pryors/Bighorns having a shot at up to 9".

Tuesday starts on a dry note, but flurries to snow showers will kick up again as the day progresses. Another big shot of energy will jet through the region bringing more snow showers Wednesday evening into Thursday. Billings and areas west and south could pick up a couple of inches. Much colder air will come with this energy knocking daytime temperatures down into the teens on Thursday. Lows that night could dip below zero.

A return to drier conditions is expected Friday through the weekend. It will also get warmer but still remain below average with some areas not getting above the freezing mark.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s through Wednesday, 10s/20s Thursday and Friday then 20s/30s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens tonight, 10s/20s tomorrow night, single digits/10s Wednesday night, below zero/single digits Thursday and Friday nights then single digits/10s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com