Q2 Billings Area Weather: Colder than average week ahead

BILLINGS — Use caution while driving this morning as the roads will be iced up and slippery, especially south and west of Billings.

As some areas dig out from record snowfall, the snow will taper off from the northwest to the southeast through the day. The sun will make an appearance this afternoon.

High pressure brings mainly dry conditions tomorrow and Wednesday before another disturbance brings chances for snow late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Dry weather returns briefly on Friday and most of Saturday ahead of yet another unsettled weather system forecast to push in by Sunday bringing rain and snow.

Temperatures will remain below normal through Friday then briefly rebound to near seasonal on Saturday before cooling down again to wrap up the weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s through Thursday, 30s/40s on Friday, 40s/50s on Saturday then 30s/40s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 10s/20s trough Thursday night then 20s/30s Friday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com