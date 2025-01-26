Q2 Billings Area Weather: Colder Sunday morning with stronger afternoon wind

BILLINGS — We had a fairly chilly start Saturday morning in Montana and Wyoming with fewer clouds and weaker wind, but it was a pretty day, too. We'll also have a mostly clear to clear sky for most areas tonight and early Sunday, which will lead to an even colder start. Wind will begin to develop, and we'll have a bright and blustery Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure will control our weather most of the week ahead, which will lead to fairly dry weather, too. A strong pressure gradient will persist, which will lead to more windy weather next Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will also rise, however, and we'll have overnight lows and daytime highs rising above average.

After a few clouds move over the region on Tuesday with all of our wind, we'll have more sun, weaker wind, and further warming next Wednesday and Thursday. The strong ridge over our region will give way to a Pacific trough of low pressure late Friday and Saturday, which will lead to increasing clouds and a chance of snow in a week.