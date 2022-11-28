Q2 Billings Area Weather: Colder, Light snow possible

BILLINGS — A chance of light snow flurries remains today as temperatures cool down. Tuesday and Wednesday should be mainly snow free before another system brings another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday.

The big weather story is how cold it will be getting this week. Frigid air will blanket the area keeping daytime highs and nighttime lows below average for the majority of the week. Tuesday will be the coldest day before temperatures warm up a bit with a chance to get back to seasonal briefly on Thursday. Colder air returns on Friday through the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s today, teens tomorrow, 20s on Wednesday, 30s/40s on Thursday, 10s/20s on Friday then 20s/30s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits/10s tonight, below zero/single digits tomorrow night, 10s/20s, on Wednesday night, single digits/10s Thursday and Friday night then 10s/20s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com