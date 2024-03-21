Q2 Billings Area Weather: Colder for sure. But how much snow is still uncertain

BILLINGS — Changes to a colder and wetter weather pattern are developing. But a lot of uncertainty remains on how much snow we could expect.

Colder air is surging across northern and eastern Montana. Temperatures will be noticeably colder across the eastern plains, reaching highs in the 30s and 40s on Thursday.

From Billings to the west and south, temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 50s to low 60s Friday. Regionally, temperatures will continue to slide downward on Saturday and Sunday, reaching the 20s for the highs by Sunday afternoon in much of the area.

A disturbance on Thursday will bring areas of rain and snow showers. The best potential for snow is north and east of Billings.

By Saturday and Sunday, the greatest potential for widespread snow accumulation will develop with the colder temperatures. It seems clear that the snow will be heavier across the northern half of Montana into northwest North Dakota while decreasing from Billings southward through northern Wyoming.

While the amount of snow that Billings will receive is still very much uncertain, the best estimation as of this evening is between 2 and 4 inches. The best snow-making weather will occur Saturday afternoon through Sunday.