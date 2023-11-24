Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Colder everywhere. Travel concerns for some areas continue.

FORECAST THURSDAY EVENING NOV 23, 2023
Posted at 9:12 PM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 23:12:31-05

BILLINGS — Cold temperatures will continue overnight through early Saturday. Additional snowfall especially near the mountains and wet roads refreezing can create poor travel conditions.

Temperatures early Friday will start off in the single digits and teens across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Snow and wind around the Livingston and Red Lodge areas will cause poor visibility with possible slick roads.

Especially the north facing foothills and mountains will see accumulating snowfall, Expect the heaviest accumulations in the Red Lodge and Sheridan, Wyoming areas through Monday morning.

High temperatures Friday will stay in the 20s to a few low 30s. Snow ends early, with clouds decreasing later in the day.

Temperatures progressively warm each afternoon through Wednesday, when highs will reach the 40s to possibly a couple low 50s regionally. Expect dry conditions with overnight temperatures warming from the teens to the 20s.

