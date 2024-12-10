Q2 Billings Area Weather: Colder and snowy in east-southeast MT

BILLINGS — While dry and warmer-than-average conditions will persist across most of the area through the rest of the week, a cold front dropping down from Canada on Tuesday will bring a chance of snow showers east of a line from Musselshell County down to Sheridan County, WY. 2-5" will be possible through Wednesday. Higher elevations could receive a few inches more. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

Strong winds will also accompany the front with gusts over 50 mph possible along the western foothills and gust 25-40 mph in eastern MT Tuesday into Wednesday

Another cold front is forecast to approach the region on Friday, but some models have most of the moisture associated with it staying to the west of Yellowstone County. The Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up several of inches across the weekend. This still remains uncertain at this point.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s east to 40s on Tuesday, 10s east to 40s west on Wednesday, 20s east to 40s west on Thursday then 30s and 40s across the area Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will mainly in the 10s and 20s this week, but a few of our eastern counties could dip to the single digits (maybe even colder) through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com