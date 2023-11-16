Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold with temperatures falling through the day in some areas

BILLINGS — A cold front sweeps through the area this morning bringing a cool down across the region today. In fact, some areas may reach their daytime high this morning before temperatures tumble through the day. Some towns will wake up to rain and snow this morning, but it won't last as high pressure takes over behind the cold front bringing sunny skies into play by the afternoon.

The stronger winds will ease up, but some areas could still feel gusts of 25-35 mph through tomorrow.

Friday and Saturday should bring a good bit of sunshine as temperatures warm back up to above average. Several disturbances will zip through on Sunday bringing cloudy skies back into the forecast. A cold front is forecast to move through by Sunday night bringing a chance of rain and snow with it. Another cool down is on tap beginning early next week.

Still too early to say for sure what kind of weather we may have on Thanksgiving as models remain in disagreement. We'll continue to keep you updated on this and what impact the weather may have on holiday travel.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s today, mainly 50s Friday through the weekend, 40s on Monday, 40s/50s on Tuesday then 40s on Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight, mainly 30s Friday night and Saturday night, 20s/30s on Sunday night then 20s through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

