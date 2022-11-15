Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold with evening flurries

BILLINGS — It will be another day with well below average daytime highs as some areas may not get above freezing. We’ll get a break from the snow through this evening before chances for a few flurries to snow showers arrive.

There will be a better chance at snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cold front passes through. Areas along and south of a line from Livingston to Ekalaka (including Billings)

could pick up a couple of inches while the mountains and foothills could get over 6".

Thursday aims to be the coldest day of the week with a big shot of cold air moving in behind the front. Drier conditions return on Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds and should stay put through early next week. There will also be a warming trend, but daytime highs and nighttime lows will remain below average.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s today and tomorrow, 10s/20s Thursday and Friday then 20s/30s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s tonight, single digits/10s Wednesday night, below zero/single digits Thursday night, single digits Friday night then single digits/10s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

