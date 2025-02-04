Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold with a chance of more snow

BILLINGS — It is a very cold start to Tuesday with wind chills as low as 30-35° below zero. Layer up!

Moisture continues to stream into the area, keeping a decent chance for snow in the forecast on Tuesday west and north of Yellowstone County. The Beartooths and Absarokas could get another 6-12" through Wednesday. A shortwave will sweep through on Wednesday, bringing a chance of more snow but models are indicating no more than an inch (if any) for most of the area.

Downslope winds will bring a but of a warm-up and mostly dry conditions on Thursday ahead of a Pacific trough that will bring another shot of snow late Thursday through early Saturday. 2"+ of new snow is possible across the lower elevations while the western mountains and foothills could pick up 6" or more.

Most of the area (outside of the mountains) will see a temporary return of dry conditions on Saturday then several weak disturbances will keep a chance of daily snow showers in the forecast Sunday into early next week. It will remain very cold across the area with highs in mainly in the single digits on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will see highs range from the teens to 40s before cooling to the teens and 20s on Friday through the weekend.

Lows will be in the mainly in the single digits below and above zero through Wednesday night, mainly single digits and teens on Thursday night, mainly single digits below and above zero Friday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com