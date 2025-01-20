Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold, wind, and snow come one at a time

BILLINGS — Subzero temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills are replaced with wind, warming, and then snow this week. And each has their hazards.

Very cold air will remain through early Tuesday. Wind chill values will drop to minus 20 to 50 below. Hypothermia and frostbite can grab hold quickly,

After starting in the teens below zero to single digits, our area will stay anywhere from subzero to low teens through early Tuesday. Monday will be mainly sunny but the wind will chill.

Winds increase in the Livingston, Big Timber, Harlowton and Nye areas with possible 40 to 60 mph gusts. The highest winds will be from Monday evening through Tuesday.

Temperatures will try to struggle back to seasonal by Thursday with lows in the teens and 20s and afternoon highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s. By Thursday afternoon through Friday, snow is expected to scatter around the area.

It will be drier and cooler for the weekend.