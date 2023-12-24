Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold Temps Should Keep The Snow In Place For Christmas

BILLINGS — It was nice to get a little snow in Montana and Wyoming on the Saturday before Christmas, even though it did make things slick for many. Despite the sunshine we had today, highs weren't too warm, and a lot of the snow and ice from Saturday will last until Christmas Day Monday, too. Be sure to drive and walks safely on the icy roads and sidewalks!

Christmas Day Monday will be another mostly sunny to sunny day for our region, but it will be a cold start with lows mainly in the 0s and 10s. Highs will be seasonably cool. The first of two small disturbances will move over Montana on Tuesday, bringing more clouds, stronger breezes, and only a slight chance of light snow and rain showers to central Montana.

A ridge of high pressure will briefly regain control of our weather on Wednesday, until the second of the two disturbances will also move over Montana on Thursday. It looks quite moisture-starved, and will likely only bring a few clouds and stronger breezes. Highs for this last week of December will likely peak on Thursday and Friday, and we'll likely stay dry until 2024.