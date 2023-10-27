Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold Saturday morning, with a warming trend ahead

BILLINGS — Record cold overnight lows and record cold daytime highs have been common in Montana and Wyoming the last couple days, along with locally heavy snow. Although most of the snow is now done falling, a few more light snow showers will continue through early Saturday. Saturday will also be quite cold for everyone.

A ridge of high pressure will begin building over the Intermountain West as we progress through the weekend and the first half of next week, and that will usher in our warming trend. We will continue to have cooler than average lows and highs each day, but many areas will finally be back above freezing both Sunday and Monday afternoon.

Another Pacific storm will begin moving our direction as we progress through next week. We can expect increasing clouds from late Tuesday through next Friday, but our highs will also continue rising through week's end. There will be a slight chance of rain and mountain snow showers by Thursday, with a better chance by next Friday.