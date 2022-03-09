Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold in the morning with warming for the weekend

BILLINGS — Cold again early Thursday thanks to a clearing sky with fresh snow on the ground. Temperatures will be in the single digits above/below zero and wind chill values of -15 to -25.

By Thursday afternoon, clouds increase somewhat with with a few bands of snow favoring southeast Montana. As the winds increase with gusts of 25 to 35 mph in the eastern plains, high temperatures will be mainly in the 20s.

Friday is still chilly with single digit morning temperatures and highs mainly in the 30s.

Winds will increase in mountain foothills west of Billings and temperatures soar. By the weekend, highs are reaching the 40s and 50s and cold be close to 60 in some places by Tuesday.

Expect some periods of wind. There is a chance of showers Sunday and a better chance of scattered rain or snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week.

