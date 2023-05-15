Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold front opens the door to possible rain and smoke

The red shaded areas show smoke from fires in Canada could move into the area.
A chance of rain cools us midweek but the weekend looks toasty for May
Posted at 5:47 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 19:47:50-04

BILLINGS — Ups and downs will occur n the temperatures this week, ranging from average temperatures to very warm for May. The cooler days come with showers and maybe some wildfire smoke.

Above normal temperatures reaching the 70s to low 80s can be expected Tuesday before cooler temperatures in t he 60s and a few low 70s on Wednesday. Warmer weather will return us to the 70s and 80s for the end of the week and the weekend.

The best potential for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Thunderstorms don't look to be strong or severe, but wind gusts and small hail can develop.

Heavy rain is the most likely development.

There is a chance that smoke from Canadian wildfires will drift down over our region Wednesday and Thursday. If you have outdoor plans during the week, make sure to check the latest forecast and be weather aware.

