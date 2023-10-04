Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold front brings wind and showers Wednesday evening

Winds will be gusty as a cold front moves across the eastern plains Wednesday evening. Gusts are reaching over 40 mph in some places.

Light rain showers will also follow the Canadian cold front. Precipitation is expected to be light with a tenth of an inch likely on the high side of accumulations.

Friday morning will be especially chilly with readings in the mid-20s to mid-30s bringing the first freeze of the season to some. You might consider covering flower and vegetable gardens.

Starting this weekend, expect temperatures in the 70s and perhaps bumping 80 in a few places by Friday.