Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold front arrives tonight with our best chance of rain and a cool down.

BILLINGS — A cold front will push from north to south through most of the area by midnight. Strong north winds along and behind the front will blow overnight with gusts of 25 to 40 mph.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move along the front as well. Behind the front, north winds will be gusty over the area on Sunday, especially east and south of Billings with a few lingering showers and storms.

Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 70s with morning temperatures mainly inthe 50s. An upper ridge of high pressure will build over the area Sunday night through Monday pushing high temperatures up about 10 degress to the 80s on Monday.

Expect fire weather conditions Tuesday and Wednesday with hot weather and gusty winds. Highs will be well into the 90s in many places, and possible 100+ temperatures are possible around the area.