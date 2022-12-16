Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold days ahead with additional snow

BILLINGS — The threat of blowing snow and blizzard conditions remains across Montana's and Wyoming's eastern-most counties at least through Friday morning. By Sunday, everybody gets colder.

The potential for more snow and blowing snow continues east from Miles City to the Sheridan line with Blizzard Warnings through Friday morning.

Winds could gust 40 to over 50 mph over a widespread area. But the strongest and most persistent winds are expected in the mountain foothills west of Billings and in eastern Montana and northeast Wyoming.

Another 4 inches of snow is possible from Fallon County (Baker) to Carter County (Ekalaka) with additional light snow or snow already on the ground blowing elsewhere.

Extreme winter driving conditions remain over southeast Montana and north central Wyoming due to the blowing and drifting snow.

After a bit of a weather break Friday and Saturday, cold air will move into our region late Saturday and Sunday. Single-digit highs and subzero overnight lows for much of the area will stick around at least through mid-week.