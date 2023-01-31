Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold but getting warmer as the week progresses

BILLINGS — It's another cold start this morning but it will be warmer this afternoon as we begin a trend toward warmer than average daytime highs by the end of the week. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through early afternoon in portions of northeast Montana with "feels like" temperatures as low as 25° below zero.

Winds will continue to be quite strong in Livingston, Nye, Big Timber and Harlowton with gusts in excess of 50 mph through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas west of Yellowstone County as blowing snow will be an issue due to the strong winds. Billings could feel gusts up to 30 mph.

High pressure will keep dry conditions in place through the weekend, but sporadic snow showers will be possible in the Beartooths/Absarokas for the rest of the week. A quick shot of energy could bring a quick round of snow to eastern Montana late Wednesday night.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 20s today, mainly 30s tomorrow then 30s/40s through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens tonight, 10s/20s tomorrow night then 20s/30s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com