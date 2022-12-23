Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold but getting warmer

BILLINGS — A decent chance to wake up to record cold this morning in Billings, Miles City, Sheridan and Cody as we begin a transition into warmer temperatures starting this afternoon. It will still be cold but not as cold as it has been over the last few days. Wind chills will still dip between 30-50° below zero this morning as we get up and at ‘em!

We venture back above zero this afternoon then finally break through the freezing mark tomorrow. Aiming for the 40s on Christmas Day.

Clouds will increase through the day with a chance for snow showers late in the day into the evening. Less than a tenth of an inch expected in Billings, but the Beartooths/Absarokas/Northern Bighorns could pick up a few inches. Even the Bull Mountains could get up to an inch.

With the warmer temperatures, no fresh snow is expected on Christmas Day in Billings, but there could be a rain shower or a wintry mix. It will also be quite windy especially along the foothills, so blowing snow is quite possible.

The last week of the year continues to trend warmer than average.

Daytime highs will be sub-zero/single digits today, 20/30s on Saturday then 30s/40s Christmas Day through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be sub-zero/single digits on tonight, 10/20s across the weekend then 20s/30s next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com