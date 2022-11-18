Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold and windy today, Warming trend begins

BILLINGS — It is brutally cold this morning with much of the area waking up to below zero temperatures… not to mention the wind chill with some spots as cold as 25° below! Gusty winds will continue to blow this afternoon with gusts between 25-35 mph from the foothills to eastern Montana expected. Blowing snow could be an issue for some during the morning commute. It will remain breezy to windy across the weekend.

High pressure will keep the area dry through early next week and while zonal/downslope flow will gradually warm temperatures up to around seasonal by the middle of next week. A quick shot of weak energy could kick up a rain or snow shower Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be very nice (although it could be quite windy in the Livingston & Nye area) with a good bit of sunshine and daytime highs in the 40s and maybe some 50s.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 20s today, 20s/30s on Saturday, 30s on Sunday then 30s/40s Monday through late week.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits/10s tonight, 10s/20s across the weekend then mainly 20s Monday night through late week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

