Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold and snowy

BILLINGS — We are under a Winter Weather Advisory as we wake up to slick and snow covered roads this morning after 1.4" of snow fell overnight in Billings (Logan). Snow showers will linger through lunchtime then taper off giving us a brief break this afternoon.

Snow returns late tonight and stays with us on and off through Thursday morning as a deep area of low pressure slides across Wyoming. Another 2-4" could accumulate in Billings and areas north/west during that period with heavy snow possible Wednesday night.

Speaking of heavy snow, bracing for Winter Storm conditions in areas east of a line from Glendive to Miles City to Lodge Grass to Sheridan with over 6" of snow and gusts up to 50 mph possible Wednesday night through Thursday night with extreme eastern MT having the best chance.

Sunshine and dry conditions return on Friday as we begin to warm up with some areas getting above freezing. Should stay dry across the weekend, but a few snow showers could pop up Saturday evening.

Daytime highs will be in the 10s/20s through Thursday then 20s/30s Friday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the singles digits/10s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

