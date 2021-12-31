Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold and snow before a little weekend relief

BILLINGS — Especially areas west and south of Billings will see occasional light snow Thursday night through Friday. Some areas could pick up 2 to 3 inches, but most that see snow will stay closer to 1"-2" in accumulation.

As the arctic air deepens, the snow becomes lighter. And the surge of cold air will drive temperatures below zero Friday morning with highs mainly in the single digits above / below zero Friday afternoon in southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

Expect cold wind chills of 15-30 below zero, and localized blowing snow with even a little wind. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Yellowstone and surrounding counties. Counties closer to the Dakotas snowfall but will be the coldest, with a Wind Chill Advisory for these areas.

Friday night / Saturday morning looks to be a very cold night with a clearing sky, fresh snow and light wind.and before the foothills wind develops. Most locations should see at least 10 below.Miles City and Baker will likely see -20 or colder.

Stay safe if you will be out on New Years Eve.