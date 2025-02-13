Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold and dry then colder and snowy

BILLINGS — Watch out for blowing and drifting snow Thursday morning around the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston area as winds could gust in excess of 60 mph and up to 50 mph from Big Timber to Harlowton. This could reduce visibility down to less than 1/2 mile at times. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through lunchtime.

Daytime temperatures will warm briefly into the teens and 20s on Thursday ahead of another shot of cold air that will drop highs down into the teens (still some 20s) on Friday then mainly single digits and teens on Saturday. Highs will range from the single digits east to 30s west on Sunday and Monday, single digits east to 20s west on Tuesday then single digits east to 30s west on Wednesday.

A Pacific wave moving through on Friday will bring a good chance of snow across the weekend with generally 3-6" possible west of Rosebud County while eastern Montana could get 1-3". Sheridan, WY could pick up 3-5" while Cody, WY could get 1-3". The Beartooths and Absarokas could get 6-10" while the Bighorns could receive over 6". Monday could also see a hefty amount of snow but there is still some uncertainty on that. We'll keep you posted.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the single digits Thursday night, single digits below zero east to teens west on Friday night, double-digits below zero to teens east on Saturday night then single digits below zero east to 20s west on Sunday night.

