Q2 Billings Area Weather: Coats and umbrellas will be in order today

BILLINGS — TGIF!

A little bit of a mixed bag this morning. Rain, rain/snow mix, and patchy fog all possible which could impact your morning commute. Could see some flurries Saturday morning, too. Scattered showers on tap for this afternoon, but could be misty all day.

It will be much colder today. We are even entertaining the possibility of record cold highs in some locations. The record for Billings is 43° back in 2019. We have a legitimate shot at that. The western foothills may not get out of the 30s.

A large upper low across Utah will help bring numerous on and off showers with some embedded thunderstorms through late Saturday/early Sunday. Saturday should stay mainly rain free most of the day before showers kick back up by the evening. Heavier rainfall is possible on Sunday especially east of Billings as a strong southerly jet stream delivers a good amount of moisture into the area. Projected rainfall totals today through Sunday night: 0.5” in Billings, 0.5”-2” areas north, 0.5-1” areas south, 0.5” areas east, and 1-2” areas west.

Showers remain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday as the low finally lifts across Montana into Canada with more unsettled weather on track to move in.

Today's highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s then push back into the mid 50s Saturday and low 60s on Sunday. We'll see mid to upper 60s early next week. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s tonight then mid 40s across the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com