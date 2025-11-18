Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy with some afternoon sunshine on Tuesday

BILLINGS — High pressure ridging will keep mostly dry conditions in place on Tuesday, but a weak disturbance could bring a slight chance of light rain showers and mountain snow, with above-normal daytime highs mainly in the low to mid-50s.

A split-flow pattern is expected to cross the region on Wednesday, keeping a slight chance of lower-elevation rain showers and light mountain snow in the forecast. The weather should be rather quiet Thursday through Sunday, with weak high pressure and perhaps zonal flow keeping dry conditions in place.

Strong crosswinds are expected in the Livingston/Big Timber area Friday night through the weekend, with gusts over 30 mph possible.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week, outlooks are trending colder and wetter than normal, but it’s way too early to give any definite details on potential impacts — so just be prepared and stay tuned.

High temperatures will be mainly in the upper 40s to mid-50s through the rest of the week and into the weekend, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com