Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy with rain and mountain snow

BILLINGS — Welcome to October!

With lots of moisture being pump into the region, there is a chance that fog will impact your commute this morning especially extreme eastern Montana. Plan on areas of low visibility.

The upper level low we've been talking about for some time finally begins to sweep northeast across our area by late tonight bringing showers this afternoon through Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms in eastern Montana. Some of these storms could turn severe with periods of heavy rainfall, small hail, strong winds, and frequent lightning.

Snow is expected down to 8,500 feet in the Absarokas and Bighorns this afternoon through tomorrow. Several inches possible.

As the low exits, expect strong winds at times on Tuesday with gusts up to 30 mph out of the northwest.

High pressure takes over Wednesday afternoon ushering in dry and warmer conditions for the rest of the work week into the weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s today, 50s tomorrow, 60s Wednesday through Friday then 70s across the weekend.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight, 30s/40s tomorrow night through Friday night then 40s/50s across the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com