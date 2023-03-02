Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy with near seasonal temperatures

BILLINGS — Cloudy but dry today as downslope flow warms daytime temperatures up to around seasonal. This should be the case through Saturday.

There will be enough moisture sliding across the mountains to give the Beartooths/Absarokas a chance of snow this evening.

Shortwave energy will push across on Thursday with winds increasing in its wake. Gusts between 40-60 mph are expected around the Beartooth Foothills/Livingston area today through this evening. Billings will feel gusts over 30 mph. Cody could get gusts up to 40 mph.

Another disturbance will kick up more snow showers over the mountains on Friday. The Bighorns will get some action, too. Billings could even get a flurry or two Friday evening.

Saturday will be rather quiet ahead of an expected pattern change beginning to creep in on Sunday bringing a chance of widespread snow showers by the evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected to fall Sunday night. Light snow showers will also be possible Monday through Wednesday. Up to 2" could accumulate in the mountains and lower elevations.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s through Saturday then 20/30s Sunday into the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s tonight, 10s/20s tomorrow night through the weekend then mainly teens early next week.

