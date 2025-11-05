Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy Wednesday, windy Thursday

BILLINGS — Weak high pressure will keep conditions mostly dry on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s ahead of another disturbance that will begin to move through late Wednesday into Thursday. This system will bring light lower-elevation rain to some locations and a couple of inches of snow in the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns.

Winds will increase Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, with gusts between 25–40 mph across much of the area. Gusts over 50 mph will be possible along the US‑191 corridor from Big Timber to Harlowton and the I‑90 corridor near Livingston. A Wind Advisory will be in effect.

Another system is forecast to move through late Friday into Saturday, bringing the best chance of widespread light rain, with some locations potentially receiving up to a tenth of an inch. The Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns could pick up at least another few inches of snow.

Breezy to windy conditions are also expected across the area late Friday into Saturday, with gusts between 25–40 mph possible.

High pressure will bring mostly dry weather back into the region Saturday through much of next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the mid‑50s to low 60s through Friday, then cool to around seasonal levels over the weekend with highs in the mid‑40s to low 50s before warming back into the mid‑50s to low 60s by Monday.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid‑30s to low 40s Wednesday night, low to mid‑30s Thursday and Friday nights, then upper 20s to low 30s across the weekend.

