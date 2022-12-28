Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy, Warmer than the norm

BILLINGS — Another shot of energy could bring more snow (1-3") to the Beartooths/Absarokas today and tonight, but lower elevations should stay dry.

Several more ripples of energy will jet through over the next couple of days, but zonal flow will help keep precipitation mainly at bay in the lower elevations although a few showers from time to time is not out of the question. Daily snow showers in the mountains will also remain possible.

Winds will remain gusty along the foothills, but shouldn’t be as strong with gusts not expected to top 50 mph. Billings could feel gusts over 30 mph.

Although it will be another warmer than normal day, it will be slightly cooler than the last couple of days. A cold front will drop through tonight (mainly in eastern MT) to help bring daytime highs down a bit more tomorrow through Saturday.

A stronger system is forecast to push through on Sunday dragging much colder air behind it. This should knock highs and lows down to around seasonal early next week. Will there will be snow with this system? Hard to say for sure at this point as models are still far apart on the subject. Right now, I'll put it at about a 30% chance Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today through Saturday then 20s/30s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight through Saturday night then 10s/20s Sunday night into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com