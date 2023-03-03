Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy today, Snow coming Sunday into Monday

BILLINGS — It will be another mainly dry day across the lower elevations but the Beartooths/Absarokas will continue to have a chance of snow showers today as more energy jets across. Could pick up a couple of inches. The Bighorns could receive 4-8". Billings could see a flurry or two and maybe even some rain this afternoon.

Saturday aims to another quiet day before Pacific moisture begins to stream in combined with cold air from the north. Snow showers begin to fire up again as early as Saturday afternoon in the mountains before spreading across the lower elevations on Sunday. Models are indicating that the heaviest snow may fall along the foothills over to Billings Sunday evening into Monday morning. A couple of inches could accumulate especially in the higher elevations.

Light snow showers will linger over the area through the rest of the week. Plus, colder air will cool daytime temperatures down into the upper 20s to lower 30s for much of next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s/40s through tomorrow then 20/30s Sunday through late next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s tonight through the weekend then mainly teens Monday through late next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com