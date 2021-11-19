Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy, Evening showers

BILLINGS — Skies will be quite cloudy today as weak energy jets through. This will lead to snow in the Beartooths and Absarokas today through tomorrow morning. The Bighorns could see snow this evening. There will be a decent chance of rain tonight then rain/snow overnight in Billings as a cold front sweeps through. Skies will clear Saturday afternoon as dry air flows in from the northwest making for a quiet weekend.

A warm front could push daytime highs up enough to flirt with record warmth on Monday (63° at NWS/Billings), but I think we’ll stall a few degrees shy of that.

A look ahead to Thanksgiving week shows mainly quiet conditions with scattered clouds and cooler temperatures by mid-week. Not expecting any travel concerns in the area.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

