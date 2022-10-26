Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy but dry, Mountain snow

BILLINGS — A few more shots of energy will ripple through today delivering snow in the western mountains. The Beartooths and Absarokas could get 3-5”. The rest of the area will stay dry although clouds will build during the day. High pressure and zonal flow take over Thursday so expect dry conditions through the weekend. It will also get warmer with some areas reaching into the 60s by the weekend.

Winds will be calmer today then pick up again tomorrow with gusts over 30 mph in Billings and areas east. Gusts over 30 mph will be possible in the foothills and the Livingston area.

Looking ahead to next week, we are keeping an eye on the possibility of strong system pushing through mid-week that could pack a snowy punch. We’ll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s/50s today and tomorrow then 50s/60s Friday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s through Saturday night then 30s/40s Sunday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com