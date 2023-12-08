Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy and chilly with blowing snow in the east

BILLINGS — A trough moves through the area today bringing accumulating snow to eastern Montana with 2-3" possible in Baker, Ekalaka, Wibaux, and Sidney through this evening. It will also be quite windy in those areas with gusts 25-45 mph possible meaning blowing snow will be an issue. This could reduce visibility during your commute so use caution while driving.

The western mountains could receive a few more inches of snowfall through this evening while lower elevations will see light snow. Expect icy roads tonight through tomorrow morning in areas that do pick up some of that moisture.

A few flurries are possible Saturday morning before high pressure briefly takes over and brings a couple of dry hours and sunshine to the area ahead of another shot of energy that will bring more rain and snow Sunday into Monday. High pressure returns by the middle of next week bringing dry conditions back into the forecast as daytime temperatures start to warm up again.

Winds will also increase along the western foothills Saturday evening through Sunday with gusts 30-40 mph. Expect breezy conditions elsewhere.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s through tomorrow, 40s on Sunday, 30s/40s Monday and Tuesday then 40s on Wednesday and Thursday,

Lows will be in the 20s through tomorrow night, 20s/30s on Sunday night, 20s Monday and Tuesday nights then 20s/30s Wednesday and Thursday nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

