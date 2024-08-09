Q2 Billings Area Weather: Clouds and haze mixing on Friday

BILLINGS — A warming trend begins Friday with highs mainly in the 70s then 70s and 80s across the weekend. Still, temperatures will stay below average. Showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly across parts of southern MT and northern WY this afternoon into the evening.

Wildfire smoke begins to creep back in, but most of it shouldn't make it down to the surface. Air quality should be passable for the general public through the weekend.

Saturday starts off dry before high pressure breaks down, allowing an upper level low to move in. This will bring a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Not anticipating any severe weather, but a few storms could turn strong, producing gusty winds, hail, and periods of heavy rain.

High pressure returns Monday, bringing mostly dry conditions back into the area next week as daytime highs and nighttime lows hover around seasonal.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

