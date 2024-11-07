Q2 Billings Area Weather: Clearing & colder tonight, bright & breezy Thursday

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming experienced a clearing of the sky Wednesday after snow, rain and wind arrived on Tuesday. There were lingering clouds over our far eastern counties, but those clouds continue to move east. We'll have a fairly clear and chilly night with some of the coldest lows of the season Thursday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will bring sunshine and seasonably mild highs to our region both Thursday and Friday with light breezes, but the wind will not be as strong as it was on Tuesday or early Wednesday. Highs will continue to climb on Saturday to above average levels, but we'll have more clouds late Saturday as a storm approaches.

Parts of Montana and Wyoming will get light rain and snow Sunday and early Monday, but many of us will only get cooler air, clouds and stronger breezes, since the incoming wave is fairly small. A larger trough of low pressure will bring better chances for valley rain, mountain snow, gusty wind and cooler air next Tuesday and Wednesday.