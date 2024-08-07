Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cleaning up and cooling down

BILLINGS — Severe storms ripped through the area late Tuesday afternoon with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. Watch out for downed trees, tree limbs, and debris littering the roads during your commute Wednesday morning. Be gracious to emergency workers who are out cleaning things up.

Just a few reports:

-Billings airport clocked a gust of 76 mph

-The strongest gust from the storms was 78 mph in Corinth, MT

-Lockwood and Absarokee reported quarter-size hail

-multiple reports of pea to dime-size hail

A double-shot of cooler air will sweep through the region, knocking daytime temperatures down below average through early next week. Expecting highs in the 60s and 70s through Friday before warming into the 70s and 80s across the weekend.

We'll stay in an active weather pattern through the weekend with daily showers and thunderstorms possible.

Outlooks show next week returning to warmer-than-average temperatures while leaning wetter-than-average.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com