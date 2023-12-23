Q2 Billings Area Weather: Christmas Weekend forecast

BILLINGS — It has been days of warm and dry conditions with a few record warm temperatures broken. Finally a cold front will drop through the area Saturday bringing briefly cooler temperatures and a chance of rain and snow.

Snow accumulations will generally be in the mountains and foothills, where several inches of snow are possible. The Red Lodge foothills could see around two to four inches of accumulation, and perhaps an inch or two closer to the Bighorn mountains near Sheridan, Wyoming.

The lower elevations are more likely to see rain initially, quickly changing to snow Saturday afternoon. Saturday will start mild in the upper 20s and 30s, but warm only a bit before the colder air starts to move in.

Snow accumulations in the lower elevations will be modest, with most areas receiving rain or a rain snow mix. Along with the snow, winds will produce blowing and drifting which could reduce visibility especially closer to the Bighorn Mountains.

Slippery conditions are also expected by Saturday evening as areas of rain and melted snow will freeze. Temperatures will be coolest on Sunday with lows in the teens to low 20s Sunday and Monday mornings and afternoon highs Sunday mainly in the 30s despite plenty of sunshine.

Generally drier and warmer conditions return, but not quite as warm as this past week. Temperatures will be mainly in the 20s in the morning and mid to lower 40s in the afternoon.