Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly with more snow coming

BILLINGS — Roads iced up overnight and will be slick this morning during your commute. Patchy fog is also possible. Take it slow and watch out for pedestrians.

Most of the area will get a break from the snow today although some light snow showers may hang around in the east. The western mountains could even get a few snow showers. A quick flurry is also possible in Billings this morning.

Clouds will decrease as the day progresses making way for some sunshine this afternoon.

An area of low pressure slides across Colorado Wednesday evening into Thursday bringing a decent chance of snow to the area as early as Wednesday afternoon. A few inches could accumulate in Billings and areas south. Several inches could fall in eastern Montana.

Friday aims to be a mainly dry day ahead of another shot of energy that could bring rain and snow on Saturday. Sunday returns to a drier forecast.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 20s/30s today and Wednesday, 20s on Thursday, 20s/30s on Friday then 30s/40s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits and teens tonight then mainly teens for the rest of the week.

