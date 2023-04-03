Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly with a chance of snow

BILLINGS — A deep area of low pressure coming out of the Pacific will bring hefty snow to the mountains and several inches of snow to lower elevations mainly south and southeast of Yellowstone County through Tuesday night. (See attached graphic for projected snow totals)

Blowing and drifting snow will also be an issue with this system with gusts between 30-35 mph impacting north central/northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana

Montana Tuesday into Tuesday night.

A cold front dropping in from the north will continue to cool daytime temperatures down through tomorrow with highs in the 20s/30s on Tuesday. Temperatures begin to rebound on Wednesday with a big jump by Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s heading into Easter weekend.

The warmer temperatures could cause ice jam flooding so be sure to monitor this if you live in flood prone areas along the rivers.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today, 20/30s tomorrow, 30s/40s on Wednesday, 40s/50s on Thursday then 50s/60s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s tonight and tomorrow night, 20s on Wednesday night, 20s/30s on Thursday night then 30s/40s Friday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com