Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly tonight, bright, mild and gusty on Saturday

BILLINGS — It was nice to get some much-needed rain and mountain snow in Montana and Wyoming from our latest storm, but now that storm has left the region, we'll have fewer clouds and colder lows overnight and Saturday morning. Parts of Wyoming will be under a Freeze Warning for lows in the 20s. Bring in your pets and stay warm.

A ridge of high pressure will start building over the Rockies this weekend, which will lead to more sun and a warming trend. We'll still have gusty wind at times Saturday, but weaker wind Sunday. Another trough of low pressure will approach early next week, which will lead to increasing clouds Monday and a cooling trend through Tuesday.

We don't have a lot of precipitation in our extended forecast, but at this time it appears Tuesday will present our best chance for rain and mountain snow. Amounts will be limited at all elevations, however. A small ridge will build overhead Wednesday and Thursday, but we can expect breezy to windy and mild weather most days next week.