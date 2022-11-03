Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly today, A bigger cool down still to come

BILLINGS — It'll be colder today with high in the 30s/40s as we're behind a cold front. A weak trough sliding through will continue to kick up snow showers in the Beartooths/Absarokas and Bighorns.

Downslope flow will start to warm us back up as we head toward the weekend. This will also help kick up winds tomorrow with gusts over 30 mph possible here in Billings and areas west and gusts over 50 mph possible in the foothills.

For the weekend, daytime highs reach back into the 50s on Saturday with a chance of rain in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the Absaroka Mountains. A much stronger cold front rolls through the area on Sunday bringing a big cool down next week with daily snow showers possible through at the least the middle of the week.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back 1 hour when you go to bed on Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today, 40s/50s tomorrow, 50s on Saturday, 30s/40s on Sunday, 30s on Monday then 20s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight, 30s/40s tomorrow night, 20s Saturday and Sunday nights then teens through the middle of next week.

