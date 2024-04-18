Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly through Friday ahead of a warmer weekend

BILLINGS — We should enjoy our fair share of sunshine today, but it will remain chillier-than-average with highs in the 30s and 40s. Winds will remain breezy to windy with gusts 20-40 mph, especially in eastern/southeastern Montana.

There will be enough lingering moisture to bring a chance for snow showers this morning in eastern Montana then across the Beartooths and Absarokas later today. This will spread to the Bighorns tomorrow morning. Any new accumulation is expected to be light.

Friday will be mainly dry but a tad bit cooler. Winds will be gusting between 20-35 mph, especially in southeastern Montana.

Overnight lows for the next couple of nights will dip down into the 10s and 20s, so be sure to protect any outside plants or vegetation.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s for some areas on Saturday. Southerly winds will help warm temperatures up even more on Sunday with much of the area getting into the 60s. A cold front will swing through Sunday night into early Monday morning bringing a slight chance for showers and cooler highs in the 50s and 60s on Monday.

Westerly downslope flow will push temperatures back above average Tuesday through the rest of next week with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s by the middle of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com