Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly start Friday with warm up to follow

BILLINGS — Cooler than average temperatures continue to dominate the weather in the short term, but the warm up is within sight. Showers and thunderstorms will pop up from time to time.

It will be a chilly start on Friday. With most of the readings across our area into the 40s, we could be as cool as 30s into the Dakotas. There is even a frost advisory in effect from around Dickinson to Bowman, North Dakota.

The forecast low in Billings Friday morning is 48. The August 9 record coldest is 85.

Afternoon readings on Friday will be mainly in the 70s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming and 75 to 80 on Saturday and Sunday. The warmer readings start Monday with highs start to move back into the mid 80s.

There is a disturbance later Saturday that could bring a chance of showers or thunderstorms over a widespread area. Lingering showers are expected on Sunday.

Gradual warming will continue with highs into the 80s and possibly even some low 90s by next weekend.