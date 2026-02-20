Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly mix of morning sun & afternoon clouds on Friday

It will feel more like winter through the weekend, then false spring returns next week
Jason Stiff
BILLINGS — It was nice to finally receive more snow in Montana and Wyoming late Wednesday and Thursday, but as expected, amounts were low. Both lower and higher elevations only received 1-5" of snow before the storm left. We'll have another cold night tonight into early Friday with a clearing sky and little wind. Most lows will be in the single digits above and below zero.

After a bright, brisk start on Friday, we'll have some afternoon clouds. Although it will be warmer than Thursday, most of us will remain about 10 degrees cooler than average. There will be a slight chance for light snow showers Friday afternoon and evening, but most of us won't receive additional precipitation. Saturday will be remain cooler than average in most areas.

Sunday will be a more seasonable day as a ridge of high pressure begins to build over the northern Rockies, but we'll be noticeably warmer and well above average on Monday, despite increasing clouds. We'll have a chance for lower elevation rain and mountain snow on Tuesday, and the wind will get stronger. We'll have more mild and windy weather next Wednesday and Thursday.

