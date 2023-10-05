Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly Friday start but short sleeve weather next

Scattered showers around the area Thursday evening, but accumulations will stay light. Breezy northwest winds can also be expected east and north of Billings through Thursday evening.

Elevations above 7000 feet will see snow showers. Most areas will see a tenth of an inch or less of precipitation.

As the air dries out overnight and with a clearing sky from Billings to the east, temperatures will drop to mainly the mid-20s to mid-30s early Friday. You may want to take precautions in the garden for frost or freeze.

Friday is sunny but cooler than average with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon temperatures leap to the 70s Saturday and stay very mild through Monday.

Seasonal averages are 60-65 for highs and 40-45 for the lows.