Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chillingly close to record cold

BILLINGS — Overnight temperatures look to be the lowest of our ongoing cold snap, with much of the area being in the teens and 20s below for lows. The best chance for the 20s below is west of Billings.

Clearing through the night will allow the temperatures to drop with wind chill values falling to the 20s and 30s below, and areas along the western foothills could see wind chills dropping into the 40s to near 50 below.

A Wind Chill Advisory will continue through Wednesday. There is a chance of light flurries as well.

High Wednesday will be mainly single digits above / below zero across Eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Very gradual warming continues with highs in the 30s for the weekend and upper 30 to mid-40s early next week. Expect dry and breezy overall conditions.

